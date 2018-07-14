Illegal Immigrant Beheads 13-Year-Old Girl in Alabama – Media Blackout

The U.S. mainstream media is refusing to report on a barbaric crime involving an illegal immigrant working for a Mexican drug cartel who allegedly forced a 13-year-old Alabama girl to watch the murder of her grandmother, before driving the child into the woods and cutting her head off with a knife.

Two men, Yoni Martinez Aguilar and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, are being held in the Madison County Alabama Jail on charges of capital murder. Palomino is also being detained on hold by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This series of events didn’t occur in a violent cartel-run city in Mexico or South America. It occurred just outside of Huntsville, Alabama. Drug cartels have been allowed to cross the border and are now operating with impunity in the United States.

Astonishingly, the mainstream media has failed to report on the barbaric crime. Mainstream media outlets are now choosing to suppress horrific news stories involving illegal immigrants out of fear the news will convince ordinary Americans that President Trump’s border policies are necessary in 2018.

I just left the preliminary hearing for Yoni Aguilar, one of the accused killers in the Madison County slayings of a grandma and 13-year-old. pic.twitter.com/LvVlYklyfO — Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) July 12, 2018

Many media outlets believe stories like this one, involving the beheading of a 13-year-old girl on American soil, will turn the public mood against the Democrats’ longstanding open borders policies and represent the final nail in the globalist coffin.

What happened in Alabama?

According to authorities, the now deceased grandmother, Oralia Mendoza had been roped into assisting the drug cartel, and had provided help to the two men who murdered her and her granddaughter in the days leading up to her death.

BLP reports: Just days before her murder, on June 2, Oralia Mendoza joined the two men in picking up a quarter kilo of meth in Norcross, Georgia. It was on their trip back after picking up the drugs that the two men grew suspicious of Mendoza.

They felt that Mendoza may have been in contact with law enforcement authorities, and that she may have been setting them up for a drug sting. So on June 4th, Aguilar and Palomino woke up Mendoza, and her 13-year old daughter Mariah Lopez, telling them that they needed to leave immediately and get to a safe location.

After waking up the two, Aguilar and Palomino drove them to Moon Cemetery in Owens Cross Roads, AL. According to testimony by Aguilar, Palomino and Mendoza got into an argument at the cemetery which escalated until Palomino murdered the grandmother as her 13-year old granddaughter watched on. It was because Lopez was a witness to the murder that Palomino ordered Lopez to join him in a secluded area nearby.

In the secluded area, Aguilar told investigators that Palomino ordered him to kill the 13-year-old girl.

Aguilar told investigators he was holding the knife when Palomino grabbed his arm and moved it back and forth in a “sawing motion,” with which the girl was beheaded.

Aguilar said he participated in the slayings out of fear.

“He said he was fearful of Israel,” Rutherford testified, according to AL.com.

It only took three days for the body to be found by a local farm boy, and Lopez’s mother came forward just 30 minutes after police issued a description of the deceased.

Palomino and Mendoza are being held without bail. Palomino is also being detained on hold by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This is yet another case of an illegal immigrant, working in the illicit drug trade, committing a horribly violent crime inside the United States.

It also gives merit to claims made by President Donald Trump that illegal immigrants are bringing drugs and crime over the border.