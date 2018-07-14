Illegal Immigrants Celebrate As Democrats Introduce ‘Abolish ICE’ Bill

Illegal immigrants across America rejoiced on Thursday after Democrats introduced legislation to abolish ICE.

The group of radical Democrats behind the bill not only want to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they also want to investigate them for alleged human rights violations.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Only 25% of (far left) voters support the Democrat plan.

54% of voters supports ICE.

Democrats have been very upset with ICE since photos were released of Obama caging children in 2014.

Fortune reported:

Democrats in Congress are introducing a bill that would abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE).

Comprised of eight members appointed by Congress, plus nine members from “major civil society and immigrants’ rights organizations and individuals directly impacted by ICE practices, “The legislation would give the government one year to dismantle ICE and create a bipartisan group to build a replacement,” the Washington Post reports.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) and co-sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), also gives the bipartisan group direction to launch an investigation into ICE activities, looking to discover any “failures to comply with congressional oversight requirements, violations of constitutional protections and U.S. laws, failures to comply with agency policies and directives, violations of human rights, and any other longstanding patterns of medical neglect, solitary confinement, wrongful death, and other abuses for which ICE is wholly or partially responsible,” according to the report.