Italy Bans Mandatory Vaccinations For School Children

A powerful wave of freedom has been generated in Italy after millions of people took part in marches across the country demanding the government roll back a brutal new mandatory vaccination law. Now the government has backed down and listened to the will of the people.

Italy was set to be at forefront of a vaccination experiment conducted by Big Pharma and their government, corrupted with Pharma dollars. However after months of struggle, the people have spoken, and Italy has banned ten mandatory vaccinations of school children.

The new government, elected on a platform of repealing the mandatory vaccination law, claims the 10 vaccinations in question are “useless and often dangerous“, and cites the fact that mandatory vaccinations violate a citizen’s constitutional right to choose their own healthcare.

This week the upper house of Italy’s parliament passed a government supported amendment removing “the legal obligation to vaccinate children against ten diseases before they can be enrolled for state schools.

The amendment was passed 148 to 110 votes and will now be sent to the lower house the Chamber of Deputies for approval after the summer break.

Nine regional administrations have announced plans to appeal the amendment to the constitutional court and will consider implementing their own regional laws to reinstate compulsory vaccination, according to Pharmaceutical Technology.

The decision came after millions of Italians rose up against a government determined to take away the rights of the individual by enacting brutal mandatory vaccination laws. The streets of major cities throughout the country were heaving and mainstream media continued to suppress the scale of events.

For over a month Italians were protesting in every major city against the law that would have made 53 doses of vaccines mandatory for all children. Unvaccinated children would not be allowed to attend school and may be removed from their parents.

“In 2014 in Washington, during the visit of Lorenzin (Italian Health Minister), Italy was chosen to be the world leader of vaccine strategy,” a speaker at the Rome protest explained. “The problem is not the vaccines per se, the problem is that Glaxo is inside our Ministry!“

Italy is at the forefront of a vaccination experiment conducted by an Italian government corrupted by Big Pharma dollars. By allowing pharmaceutical companies to create new laws and force the full range of their products on the whole population against their consent, the Italian government was betraying its people.

The protesters in Italy represent all working class people united, mobilized, and resisting the greed of the ruling class and corporate elites. By actively supporting the mandatory vaccination law, the mainstream media are violently fighting against the people and protecting the interests of the ruling class.

Senator Bartolomeo Pepe said the Italian people are rising up because the government was taking away their rights. The sovereignty of the individual is being eroded in favor of corporations. Greed has surpassed dignity.

“What we are fighting for now is not just for vaccines, what is at stake is the freedom of the people, because people are put aside from the interests of multinational corporations such as the pharmaceuticals, like in this case, or oil, or banks. Soon we will have to fight on many fronts,” Pepe said.

However as the government and mainstream media continue to suppress this important movement’s progress, the people continue to rise up, determined to resist the worst medical fraud in history.

Gabriele Milani, the father of a vaccine injured child, also addressed the heaving crowd, warning doctors against tolerating the dictatorial practices of Big Pharma. Doctors may have their pockets lined by pharmaceutical companies today, but tomorrow they too will lose their freedom.

“I am addressing the medical professionals too, who seem to be ignoring that today we are the pioneers of this battle that will concern them eventually. Because they too will lose their freedom of thought, because they too will not be able to choose what therapies to recommend or advise against. Every one of us is a unique individual, with his unique genetic heritage, so the same drug cannot be mandated to all.”

Western mainstream media continues to suppress information regarding the scale and intensity of the revolution taking place on Italian streets, and refuses to stand up for the people who are having their constitutional rights eroded by a government corrupted by Big Pharma dollars.

“A mandate is unconstitutional, and this decree-law is unconstitutional because there is no emergency, it is unconstitutional because it prohibits access to education, it is unconstitutional because it violates the body integrity ratified by the European Convention of Human Rights, so we will appeal to the European Court of Justice,” a speaker at the event said.

While the world is distracted by the G20 and the threat of geopolitical conflict, the elites are trying to take away people’s rights.

But a powerful wave of freedom was generated by the first Rome march. City marches took place everywhere across the country and continued to gain momentum until the Italian government backed down and listened to the will of the people.

The coming together of all these people has proven that unity is a powerful force that the elite cannot ignore. Due to the people’s pressure, the government has announced revisions to the law, but there are still fears Big Pharma may find a way to introduce mandatory vaccinations.

The fight is not over yet. We all have to unite to make sure that this mandatory vaccination law never passes in Italy, and that no other country will dare to allow Big Pharma into their state institutions.