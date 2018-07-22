James Clapper Confesses: Obama Behind Entire Russia Witch Hunt

Former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, has confessed to CNN that former President Obama was behind the entire Russia witch hunt.

In a bombshell interview on CNN Saturday, Clapper admitted that Obama personally authorized the spying on President Trump and helped launch the Mueller investigation.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to Obama’s former spy chief, James Clapper, who appeared on CNN to say it was Obama who set the entire Russia witch-hunt into motion by tasking the intelligence community assessment.

Clapper said –

If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.

The cat is out of the bag.