Judicial Watch Files Compliant Against Christine Ford’s Corrupt Lawyers

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a bar complaint against Christine Blasey Ford’s corrupt lawyers on Friday.

Judicial Watch claims Ford’s lawyers, Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich, misled their client in not telling her that she could have been interviewed about the sexual assault allegations in the privacy of her own home in California.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) offered to arrange interviewers to travel to California to give Ford the privacy she wanted, yet her lawyers never informed her of the option.

Via Judicial Watch:

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a complaint to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the District of Columbia Court of Debra S. Katz, Lisa J. Banks, and Michael R. Bromwich for violating the rules of professional responsibility in their representation of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during the hearings on the nomination of the Honorable Brett Kavanaugh.

According to the Judicial Watch complaint, by not informing their client Dr. Ford that Sen. Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee offered in a letter to “fly female staff investigators to meet Dr. Ford… in California, or anywhere else, to obtain (her) testimony,” Katz, Banks, and Bromwich violated the following District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct:

Rule l.4(a) – A lawyer shall keep a client reasonably informed about the status of a matter and promptly comply with reasonable requests for information.

Rule 1.4(b) – A lawyer shall explain a matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the client to make informed decisions regarding the representation.

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton had this to say about Ford’s swamp lawyers:

“We are concerned that ethics rules were violated by Dr. Ford’s attorneys during the Kavanaugh confirmation and took action to get accountability. We already filed a Senate ethics complaint against Sen. Cory Booker over his admitted rule breaking and are considering additional steps to address the misconduct committed by Justice Kavanaugh’s opponents.”

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said last month the lawyers recommended by the Democrats to Christine Ford will face a Washington D.C. bar investigation for telling her the Committee wouldn’t travel to California to interview her privately.

Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich both legally represented Christine Ford–Mr. Bromwich (also Andrew McCabe’s lawyer) confirmed during the hearing the legal team took Ford’s case pro bono.

“They have betrayed her. She has been victimized by Democrats on a search-and-destroy mission for Brett Kavanaugh,” Senator Cotton said slamming Democrats.