Kanye West ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts Urge Blacks To Leave Democrat Party

Kanye West has designed a range of T-shirts urging black Americans to abandon the corrupt Democrat Party in a “Blexit.”

The shirts were first showcased at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit Saturday in Washington, according to Page Six.

Thehill.com reports: They advocate for a black exit or “Blexit” from the party.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Turning Point USA’s communications director, Candace Owens, told Page Six.

Owens added that West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

Though West did not appear at the conference, Owens reportedly said he was there “in spirit.”

West appeared at the White House earlier this month and praised the president.

West embraced President Trump, saying, “I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug.”

Despite his continued support for Trump, West also donated significant funds to a Democratic Chicago electoral candidate, who he briefly appeared next to at a campaign event last week.

The term “Brexit” became popular when Great Britain moved to withdraw from the European Union.