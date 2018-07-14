Kim DotCom: Mueller Refused Evidence Proving Seth Rich Was DNC Leaker

Kim DotCom says Robert Mueller refused to see irrefutable evidence proving that DNC staffer Seth Rich was the source of the leaked emails released by WikiLeaks.

Kim DotCom’s lawyers sent a letter to Mueller saying he would testify under oath and provide comprehensive evidence to his team.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Friday Kim DotCom responded to the latest Mueller indictments of another 12 Russian operatives.

Kim DotCom says the the evidence in the indictment doesn’t survive a giggle test. Kim DotCom added today’s indictment confirmed that Mueller cannot be trusted.

Deep State indictment against Russian DNC hackers is so light on evidence that the DOJ should place a Weight Watchers logo on the front page. #ZeroCalories Mueller knows that his PR stunt will never be tested in Court. The ‘Russian Conspirators’ will never see a US Court room. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 13, 2018

Any Google database containing “search evidence” of alledged Russian DNC hackers is obviously backdoored by the Deep State. They can simply edit any evidence into any Google database. The security community is well aware of the Deep State ability and readiness to edit evidence. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 13, 2018

Deep State activities like this indictment against 12 Russians confirm the advise of my legal team. Special Counsel Mueller and the DOJ cannot be trusted. My team asked me not to provide my Seth Rich evidence without solid legal protections for me and my family. They were right! — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 13, 2018

Kim DotCom posted this out in March.