Kushner Helped Saudis Kill Khashoggi, Democrat Congressman Claims

Jared Kusher gave U.S. intelligence to the Saudis, leading to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Congressman Joaquin Castro (D – TX) claims.

Speaking with CNN reporter Poppy Hawlow, Castro accused President Trump’s son-in-law of inadvertently handing intelligence over to the Saudi crown prince Mohammaed bin Salman.

Jajool.com reports: After Poppy Harlow brought up the fact that Republican Senator Bob Corker says that he’s being blocked by the Trump administration from seeing details concerning Khashoggi’s possible death, Castro gave a very surprising response:

“Let me get to the point that is most disturbing right now,” Castro replied. “The reporting that Jared Kushner may have, with U.S. intelligence, delivered a hit list, an enemies list, to the crown prince, to MBS, in Saudi Arabia and that the prince may have acted on that, and one of the people he took action against is Mr. Khashoggi.”

This past April, a report in the DailyMail claimed that the “crown prince bragged that Jared Kushner gave him CIA intelligence about other Saudis saying ‘here are your enemies’ days before a ‘corruption crackdown’ which led to torture and death”.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner communicated regularly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on private channels, including through the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.

Kushner’s close relationship with the Saudi leader makes it very clear that he knows as much about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman does, and he has worked “behind the scenes” to stay out of the spotlight and to help handle the diplomatic fallout in the wake of Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Kushner, Crown Prince Mohammed and National Security Adviser John Bolton are on the same page with respect to seeking to control the fallout and that is because they share a single vision with respect to what needs to be done to exercise control in the Middle East.

The original cover story of the murder in question was that Saudi Arabia did not know what happened to Khashoggi,

That has changed.

But the unanswered questions persist:

1) What happened to the body?

2) Why did officials falsely claim he had left the consulate?

3) What evidence do they have to support the fistfight story?

4) Why didn’t American Intelligence expose transparent, Saudi lies?