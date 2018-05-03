Las Vegas Police Body Cam Released – Proves Paddock Was Not Shooter

Police body camera footage from the night of the Las Vegas massacre has surfaced and it totally contradicts the official narrative pushed by the mainstream media and the Las Vegas Police Department.

The officer-worn body camera footage from the night of the worst shooting in modern American history reveals no broken windows or curtains blowing in the wind inside Stephen Paddock’s 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room suite.

“We do not have a broken window,” one of the officers named Cory clearly states after making entry into room 32-135.

“Standby, we’ve got curtains open on a window that’s not broken,” another voice can be heard saying in the video as officers frantically pull back the curtains.

“It’s not, it’s not, it’s not [broken] — Corey it’s not,” one officer makes clear.

Additionally, another officer makes a telling statement that suggests the shooter was not knee-deep in shells and cartridges after firing thousands of rounds into the Harvest Festival crowd.

“There is another one [gun] over here by the window he was setting up with,” the officer stated, as if no shooting had taken place from the room at all.

Officers also state that there were 1013 “high-powered weapons” found in the room.

TFTP reports: For seven months, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been caught lying, railroaded journalists, and done everything in their power to keep the facts on what happened on 1 October from ever reaching the public. The department’s desire to keep the information secret was so overwhelming that they fought its release all the way to the Nevada Supreme Court.

On Friday, the court rejected the police department’s bid to keep the records secret and they are now forced to hand everything over.

On Wednesday, the department began releasing footage from the officers’ body camera as they entered Stephen Paddock’s suite in Mandalay Bay on the night of the shooting. Not surprisingly, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced on Tuesday that the first officer into the room that night, Levi Hancock, did not activate his camera.

“I don’t know how this footage will be played in the media, but I want to warn you, if you are a survivor or a family who lost a loved one, you should know the video from this concert is disturbing and graphic,” he said.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the footage is just a slice of the many body camera clips and 911 calls the department has been ordered to release in response to a lawsuit brought by the Review-Journal and other media outlets.

Lombardo attempted to claim that his department didn’t want to release the footage in an effort “to protect the victims and their families of this incident,” Lombardo said.

“I want the community to know the release of the videos, 911 and documents will have a significant impact on the victims of this tragedy,” he said.

However, the victims are the some of ones who are demanding the information be released as part of a massive lawsuit.