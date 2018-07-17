Lawsuit Proves HHS Has Illegally Failed to File Vaccine Safety Results For 30 Years

A lawsuit filed against the US Department of Health and Human Services, on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and counsel, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has revealed some disturbing truths about vaccines, the pharmaceutical industry, and Congress.

TFTP reports: After an uptick in lawsuits in the 1980s, the vaccine manufacturers essentially held the government hostage and threatened to stop making vaccines unless the government took on responsibility for vaccine injury lawsuits. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 was then enacted which made the taxpayers liable for injuries caused by vaccines and not the manufacturers.

This removal of liability has created the incentive to turn out new vaccines with very little testing, as the companies don’t have to worry about financial hardships for injuring people, which in turn has shaped the situation that we find ourselves in today.

In the last 2 decades, we’ve witnessed a near 300% increase in the number of CDC recommended vaccines. As the vaccine companies no longer had an incentive to rigorously test the safety of their vaccines, the responsibility of testing vaccine safety was then passed to the US government.

Now, a lawsuit filed against the US Department of Health and Human Services., on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and counsel, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has revealed that the biannual reports for these safety studies — as required by Congress — have never happened.

According to the press release from ICAN:

The 1986 Act granted unprecedented, economic immunity to pharmaceutical companies for injuries caused by their products and eviscerated economic incentive for them to manufacture safe vaccine products or improve the safety of existing vaccine products. Congress therefore charged the Secretary of HHS with the explicit responsibility to assure vaccine safety.

Hence, since 1986, HHS has had the primary and virtually sole responsibility to make and assure improvements in the licensing, manufacturing, adverse reaction reporting, research, safety and efficacy testing of vaccines in order to reduce the risk of adverse vaccine reactions. In order to assure HHS meets its vaccine safety obligations, Congress required as part of the 1986 Act that the Secretary of HHS submit a biannual reports to Congress detailing the improvements in vaccine safety made by HHS in the preceding two years.

ICAN therefore filed a Freedom of Information Act, FOIA, request on August 25th, 2017 to HHS seeking copies of the biannual reports that HHS was supposed to submit to Congress, starting in 1988, detailing the improvements it made every two years to vaccine safety. HHS stonewalled ICAN for eight months refusing to provide any substantive response to this request.

What ICAN found when the HHS was finally forced to turn over the documents proving they have done the required studies of vaccine safety was shocking. They never filed the report, not once. In response to the FOIA request and subsequent lawsuit, the HHS returned a statement noting that no such records existed.

ICAN was therefore forced to file a lawsuit to force HHS to either provide copies of its biannual vaccine safety reports to Congress or admit it never filed these reports. The result of the lawsuit is that HHS had to finally and shockingly admit that it never, not even once, submitted a single biannual report to Congress detailing the improvements in vaccine safety. This speaks volumes to the seriousness by which vaccine safety is treated at HHS and heightens the concern that HHS doesn’t have a clue as to the actual safety profile of the now 29 doses, and growing, of vaccines given by one year of age.

Instead of submitting the reports to Congress on the safety of vaccines, HHS has devoted its resources to increasing vaccine uptake. As ICAN explains:

In contrast, HHS takes the other portions of the 1986 Act, which require promoting vaccine uptake, very seriously, spending billions annually and generating a steady stream of reports on how to improve vaccine uptake. Regrettably, HHS has chosen to focus on its obligation to increase vaccine uptake and defend against any claim vaccines cause harm in the National Injury Vaccine Compensation Program (aka, the Vaccine Court) to such a degree that it has abandoned its vaccine safety responsibilities. If HHS is not, as confirmed in Court this week, even fulfilling the simple task of filing a biannual report on vaccine safety improvements, there is little hope that HHS is actually tackling the much harder job of actually improving vaccine safety.

What this means

This does not mean, as some have claimed, that the US government has never conducted a vaccine safety test. Spreading this disinformation does a disservice to the folks at ICAN and RFK Jr. Multiple departments have put out reports on vaccine safety. However, many of these departments are staffed with and even headed up by former insiders from the vaccine companies.

Furthermore, it exposes a serious problem within HHS. For the last three decades, HHS failed to file these reports and Congress had no problem with it. What’s more, on top of not filing the required safety reports, the HHS did abide by the part of the NCVIA that required them to increase vaccine uptake — clearly illustrating where their priorities lie — distribution first, safety second.