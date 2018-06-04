Lawsuit Claims Jared Kushner Is A Saudi Spy

A new lawsuit claims that Jared Kushner is a spy tasked with infiltrating the White House on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

In its lawsuit filed Tuesday, watchdog group Democracy Forward claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has Jared Kushner “in his pocket”.

Newsweek.com reports: According to the suit, the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury “failed to respond sufficiently” to its request for records covering President Donald Trump’s participation in the Saudi–U.S. CEO Forum last May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kushner the president’s son-in-law, was also in attendance.

It is unclear whether Kushner and Salman met during the forum, but the senior White House adviser took a personal trip in October to the Saudi capital. Kushner reportedly planned strategy with the crown prince and forged a close relationship, The Intercept reported exclusively in March.

“Now we have MBS saying Kushner is in his pocket, and last year they’re meeting about financing,” Democracy Forward’s policy and strategy director Corey Ciorciari told Newsweek. “It raises significant questions about whether the Saudis have essentially bought off one of the president’s main advisers and son-in-law, Kushner, and whether he has been compromised.”

NEW: We just sued to reveal whether Saudi Arabia steered money to Kushner Companies in exchange for foreign policy concessions. Suit comes after Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said Kushner was “in his pocket.” https://t.co/pZBAhsMw2i pic.twitter.com/h6hHCPWT7z — Corey Ciorciari (@CoreyCiorciari) April 4, 2018

After the forum attended by top CEOs, Trump announced a $20 billion contribution from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in U.S. infrastructure projects that would be managed by Blackstone Group, whose CEO had served as an informal adviser to Trump.

Democracy Forward’s lawsuit comes 10 months after the group filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the two departments for records relating to the forum.

“The substantial nexus between the Trump Administration, U.S. investment firms, and investment funds controlled by Saudi Arabia raises concerns that President Trump’s support for private investment in federal infrastructure projects is motivated by a desire to steer profits to, and make connections for, investment firms that have been supportive of the President, his family, and their business interests,” the lawsuit states.

Both departments and the White House could not immediately be reached for comment by Newsweekon Wednesday.

Democracy Forward has filed 41 lawsuits against agencies within the Trump administration, the group’s spokeswoman Charisma Troiano said. Several have been resolved, but the vast majority are pending.

Kushner’s lawyer has denied The Intercept report describing Kushner’s alleged relationship with the Saudi leader. “Some questions by the media are so obviously false and ridiculous that they merit no response. This is one. The Intercept should know better,” Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, told the news site.