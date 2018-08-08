LeBron James’ School To Cost Taxpayers 4 Times More Than He’s Donating

Trump critic and basketball superstar LeBron James’ new public school will cost taxpayers approximately four times more than his foundation will donate to the school per year, a new report says.

LeBron James, who recently slammed Donald Trump on CNN in conversation with Don Lemon, was widely praised by the entire mainstream media for his efforts and donations in opening up a new school to help disadvantaged kids.

However the liberal media, desperate to heap praise on LeBron James after his criticism of President Trump, didn’t mention that taxpayers are footing the vast majority of the bill. The Daily Mail reports:

Once the school is established, it will cost the district approximately $8 million to run. The costs will mostly be covered by moving teachers, students and funds from other schools, according to the district.

LeBron James’ foundation will contribute $2 million per year once the school is up and running with all eight grades in session.

“The coverage made it look like the whole thing is his,” district spokesman Mark Williamson said. “He did a lot, but taxpayers should know it’s their investment too.“

James’ “I Promise” school is expected to be “finished by 2022 with first through eighth grades.”

Cleveland.com notes that James’ foundation has already spent millions to help get the school going, which has reportedly been years in the making.

“This school would not have happened without the partnership with LeBron James,” added district Treasurer Ryan Pendleton.