A crazed leftist woman accused a 9-year-old African American boy of sexually assaulting her this week, causing the kid to suffer emotional distress following the false accusation.
Video shows the woman calling the police and accusing the kid of grabbing her ass at a Brooklyn deli. In the video, the little boy is seen crying.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Surveillance video was later released and shows the woman lying to reporters about the incident and lying to reporters about what the victims said to her.
They acre calling her #CornerstoreCaroline.
Surveillance footage proves white woman falsely accused black 9-year-old boy of sexual assault https://t.co/O0jlKl0H5h
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 13, 2018
White woman falsely accuses 9-year-old black boy of sex assault at Brooklyn deli.
Despite new surveillance footage that debunks the claim, the woman – now known as #CornerstoreCaroline – sticks to her story in our exclusive interview @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/dNQAF7Vc67
— Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) October 12, 2018
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Crazed Leftist Accuses Innocent 9-Year-Old Boy Of Sexual Assault - October 13, 2018
- Joe Biden: Putin Wants To Destroy The New World Order - October 13, 2018
- Independent Audit Exposes Massive Fraud In Global Warming Data - October 13, 2018