Crazed Leftist Accuses Innocent 9-Year-Old Boy Of Sexual Assault

A crazed leftist woman accused a 9-year-old African American boy of sexually assaulting her this week, causing the kid to suffer emotional distress following the false accusation.

Video shows the woman calling the police and accusing the kid of grabbing her ass at a Brooklyn deli. In the video, the little boy is seen crying.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Surveillance video was later released and shows the woman lying to reporters about the incident and lying to reporters about what the victims said to her.

They acre calling her #CornerstoreCaroline.

