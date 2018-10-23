Leftists Cry ‘Racist’ After Trump Declares Himself A ‘Nationalist’

Liberals meltdown after Trump declares himself a nationalist

After President Trump declared himself a ‘nationalist’ at Monday night’s rally in Houston, unhinged leftists, including CNN’s Don Lemon, accused him of being a ‘racist.’

Slamming unelected bureaucrats in the EU, Trump then directed his attention towards the “radical Democrats” who he said “want to turn back the clock and restore the rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists.” 

The President explained that a 'globalist' is a person "who wants the globe to do well, frankly, but not caring our country so much."

“We can’t have that,” Trump said, adding “You know, they have a word. It sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist.”

“And I say really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I am a nationalist. Use that word.” Trump continued.

In response to Trump’s declaration, the crowd broke out into chants of “USA!”

This triggered a wave of unhinged hate.

CNN’s Don Lemon unsurprisingly reacted by crying ‘racist’.

“Wow,” Lemon said while laughing “We’re gonna talk about that word tonight. It is a favorite of the alt-right and is loaded with nativist and racial undertones.”

“And globalist. Well, globalist has been used as a slur of sorts, sometimes even against those in the administration, often with anti-semitic overtones.” Lemon added.

“Which just happened to make the president come right out and embrace nationalism. Openly. And claim that mantle. What has happened here?” the host continued.

Lemon wasn’t alone in his assertions, as the blue check mob and their non verified minion demons threw their collective toys out of the twitter cot:

