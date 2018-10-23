Leftists Cry ‘Racist’ After Trump Declares Himself A ‘Nationalist’

After President Trump declared himself a ‘nationalist’ at Monday night’s rally in Houston, unhinged leftists, including CNN’s Don Lemon, accused him of being a ‘racist.’

Slamming unelected bureaucrats in the EU, Trump then directed his attention towards the “radical Democrats” who he said “want to turn back the clock and restore the rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists.”

Infowars.com reports: The President explained that a ‘globalist’ is a person “who wants the globe to do well, frankly, but not caring our country so much.”

“We can’t have that,” Trump said, adding “You know, they have a word. It sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist.”

“And I say really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I am a nationalist. Use that word.” Trump continued.

In response to Trump’s declaration, the crowd broke out into chants of “USA!”

This triggered a wave of unhinged hate.

CNN’s Don Lemon unsurprisingly reacted by crying ‘racist’.

“Wow,” Lemon said while laughing “We’re gonna talk about that word tonight. It is a favorite of the alt-right and is loaded with nativist and racial undertones.”

“And globalist. Well, globalist has been used as a slur of sorts, sometimes even against those in the administration, often with anti-semitic overtones.” Lemon added.

“Which just happened to make the president come right out and embrace nationalism. Openly. And claim that mantle. What has happened here?” the host continued.

Lemon wasn’t alone in his assertions, as the blue check mob and their non verified minion demons threw their collective toys out of the twitter cot:

The President of the United States openly identifies himself as a nationalist, calls for the jailing of his political opponents, attacks the press & cozies up to dictators, while Republicans in Congress stand idly by. The stakes of this elections couldn't be higher for democracy. https://t.co/2A7ijy9QSO — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 23, 2018

Okay folks I am still stuck on Trump saying out loud at a rally tonight that he is a nationalist. Let’s not let this get lost in the chaos. This is a big admission which should terrify us all. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 23, 2018

What Trump did tonight is finally finish the rhetorical journey. He acknowledged what he's been the whole time: a nationalist, one of many in the world. He frames politics in transactional and deeply nationalistic terms, focused on perceived threats to his concept of the nation. — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 23, 2018

Donald Trump announced tonight that he’s a “nationalist.” It’s not clear if he meant white nationalist or Russian nationalist. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 23, 2018

This was said seconds after he used the anti-Semitic dogwhistle term "globalist" to denigrate Democrats. https://t.co/o5uwgr36SG — Justin Gibson (@JGibsonDem) October 23, 2018

Trump says he wants you to call him a nationalist. That’s right, the Chinese tie importing,

Saudi Arabia apologizing,

Russian ass-kissing,

North Korean forgiving and

Foreign money borrowing President is asking you to believe that he places America’s interests first. Haha. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) October 23, 2018

Trump admits being a nationalist. pic.twitter.com/86fMrdh8if — Hollie Wolfen (@HollieWolfen) October 23, 2018

Trump is a "nationalist," except when he lets the Russians, North Koreans, and Saudis tell him how to act. Tough guy in front of a crowd of fans, but not when sitting next to dictators. https://t.co/a6WC0nxrcX — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 23, 2018

Wow…this is unsettling. trump at his rally in Texas just proudly called himself a Nationalist. The crowd started chanting “USA USA!” We’re one step down the ultimate fascist path. Frightening. #trumptexas #inners #maddow pic.twitter.com/C2W8QgD2Ub — Barry Thomas Goldberg (@barrytgoldberg) October 23, 2018