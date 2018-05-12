Maxine Waters: I Hate Making America Great Again

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters says she resents making America great again, in an unhinged rant during a recent House debate.

According to Waters, Trump and his cronies have no right to try and make America great again due to the fact they are white.

Yesterday, on the House floor, RM @RepMaxineWaters had #notonesecond for Republican efforts to undermine anti-discrimination policies. Watch ⬇ pic.twitter.com/n36Gh2Msbg — Financial Svcs Dems (@FSCDems) May 9, 2018

Theamericanmirror.com reports: “We are trying to make sure we are making America great every day in every way and the best way to do that is to stop stalking about discrimination and start talking about the nation,” Kelly said Tuesday, directing his comments to Waters. “We’re coming together as a people, in spite of what you say.”

Committee chairman Tom McClintock reminded lawmakers to direct comments to him, rather than each other, before yielding to “the gentlelady from California.” Waters ignored his request and immediately attacked Kelly, pointing to her special double victim status as a black woman.

“Mr. Kelly, please do not leave. Because I want you to know that I am more offended as an African American woman than you will ever be. And this business about making America great again, it is your president that’s dividing this country,” she said.

“And don’t talk to me about the fact that we don’t understand … that’s the attitude that’s been given toward women time and time again.”

Kelly attempted to chime in, but Waters refused to yield for a response. McClintock reminded Waters to direct her remarks to him, and she ignored the request a second time.

“I respect the chair, but don’t stop me in the middle when you didn’t stop him in the middle, and so I shall continue,” Waters said, turning back to Kelly. “Don’t you dare talk to me like that and think that somehow women don’t understand what goes on on the floor of automobile dealers.”

McClintock again requested that Waters respect the rules, which sent the 79-year-old politician into a tirade about Trump.

“I don’t appreciate that you did not interrupt him when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination,” Waters shouted. “I resent that and I resent the remark about making America great again.

“He’s down here making a speech for this dishonorable president of the United States of America. Having said that, I reserve the balance of my time. And no, I do not yield, not one second to you,” she yelled at Kelly.

She added an echo for dramatic effect.

“Not one second,” she shouted. “Not one second to you.”

The hearing centered on Obama-era anti-discrimination regulations for auto lenders, which Republicans and some Democrats voted to reverse. The measure, which was previously approved by the Senate, is now awaiting Trump’s signature, The Hill reports.