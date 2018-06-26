Maxine Waters Faces 5 Years In Prison For Inciting Violent Riots

Rep. Maxine Waters faces a possible 5 year prison sentence for inciting violent riots against Republicans, according to authorities.

“Mad Maxine” told supporters at a rally on Saturday that they should physically assault Republicans:

“If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.’ God is on OUR side!

On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable. And so, let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democratic leaders have yet to denounce Maxine’s call to violence.

But Maxine may be in serious trouble.

It is against the law to incite a riot of ten or more people.

And clearly Maxine did just that this weekend.

Here is the US Code 2101 on Riots:

(a) Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent—

(1) to incite a riot; or

(2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or

(3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or

(4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; and who either during the course of any such travel or use or thereafter performs or attempts to perform any other overt act for any purpose specified in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph— [1] Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.