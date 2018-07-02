Mexicans Have ‘Human Right’ To Move To US, Says New Mexican President

Mass immigration to the United States through an open border is a Mexican “human right”, according to Mexico’s newly elected socialist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The self-described “soft Marxist” made the comments during popular campaign speeches in the lead up to Sunday’s landslide Mexican presidential election victory.

“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that Mexican migrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

He then declared migration “a human right we will defend,” El Universal reports.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the silver-haired 64-year-old who is best known as “AMLO” and counted former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez as a friend, was elected with at least 53% of the vote, according to a quick count by Mexico’s electoral commission.

Obrador in April delivered a speech criticizing President Trump and promising that as Mexican president he will not become a “piñata” for the White House, Global News reports.

Who is AMLO?

The former mayor of Mexico City, Obrador holds far-left populist views, describes himself as a “soft Marxist” and has vowed to end Mexico’s war on drugs.

Fox’s Tucker Carlson noted Thursday that Obrador has previously proposed granting amnesty to Mexican drug cartels. “America is now Mexico’s social safety net, and that’s a very good deal for the Mexican ruling class,” Carlson added.

Most political observers read this and think it sounds crazy. They make comparisons to a U.S. presidential candidate telling Americans to flee to Canada (Daily Wire example). That type of perspective shows a disconnect. The paradigm, and frame of reference, is entirely wrong.

What AMLO is saying is not a surprise, nor is it an ideological proclamation; there is an actual strategic policy behind these statements.

CTH reports: This has been AMLO’s strategy for years, and no-one was paying attention. Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long proposed a key economic plan for Mexico to become wealthy. However, his idea has only recently gained broad mainstream Mexican understanding.

Conservative U.S. media have no idea; but democrats, activists and far-left immigration radicals certainly do. AMLO has thought this through, and he has seen the mistakes made by allies in Cuba and Venezuela.

AMLO has an economic plan where hundreds-of-thousands of his fellow Mexicans flood the Southern U.S. border region; overwhelm the system and essentially create an initial border economy; then, with the door and pathway created, begin a process of exfiltration of U.S. economic wealth directly into Mexico.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not crazy; he has a pretty ingenious strategy.

Through overwhelming the Southern border regions, the nation of Mexico will be able to influence local U.S. laws and overwhelm the local U.S. political structures. The Ameri/Mex zone penetrates into the U.S. and provides a borderless opening for migration, trade, commerce and the education of Mexican citizens through the utilization of U.S. social and economic systems.

All of the long-held grievances of Mexican nationals toward the disparity of their level of poverty and the wealth within the United States can be fixed through this plan.

Within the plan AMLO envisions the U.S. training, educating, employing and eventually paying for a growing standard-of-living for Mexico. It is a fast way for Mexico to gain wealth; as opposed to the long process of building out an entire societal system of education, investment, infrastructure and commerce.

It would take Mexico several decades to achieve a level of wealth even close to the U.S., and they have no structural (political) systems in place to form the foundation of such an approach. So, AMLO’s faster plan is to use migration into the U.S. to break down barriers, collapse the economic dam and allow the natural flood of U.S. wealth to flow into Mexico.

From the Mexican perspective this is a pretty solid economic approach that just might work; and they have open-border comrades within the progressive, democrat, republican and corporate political systems (all over the U.S) who already support such a strategy.

So when you see the headlines about the Mexican President telling his people to leave; and when you see him telling government officials to formulate plans and policies to expedite entry into the U.S., don’t laugh them away. It is a real and cunning policy.