New York Times: Dems Must ‘Assassinate’ Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee

The New York Times is calling on Democrats to use ‘Godfather’ tactics to murder whoever President Trump picks as his Supreme Court nominee.

Using language that explicitly condones the use of violence, the NY Times editorial board writes:

Barring some unforeseen development, the president will lock in a 5-to-4 conservative majority, shifting the court solidly to the right for a generation. This is all the more reason for Democrats and progressives to take a page from “The Godfather” and go to the mattresses on this issue.

Breitbart.com reports: The term “going to the mattresses” means going to war.

The Urban Dictionary accurately describes the phrase as meaning “preparing for battle” within the context of a mob war, a violent mob war involving firearms, assassinations, and bombings.

The anti-Trump New York Times describes this editorial as a “call to arms” and adds that the “fire now raging against Mr. Trump and his nominees can’t be sustained indefinitely.”

As of July 7, Breitbart News has documented 190 acts (this list continues to be updated) of media-approved violence and harassment against Trump and his supporters during the last 31 months.

The establishment media continue to ignore, downplay, encourage, and even justify violence against their political enemies on the right, and the result of this indifference and wink-wink encouragement is an epidemic of violence and harassment.

Simply put, the media have declared “open season” on Trump supporters.

And now, we have the “esteemed” New York Times editorial board calling for Democrats to use the mafia as their inspiration to stop a judicial appointment.

Keep in mind that the same media encouraging this violence against everyday Americans is the same media constantly campaigning to have those same everyday Americans left helpless by disarming them.