Obama’s Economic Advisor Admits Ordinary Americans Are Winning Under Trump

How many times have you heard liberals sneer and claim that President Trump is only interesting in helping his friends — the billionaires and millionaires of the United States — while those who voted for him, ordinary hard-working Americans, are going to get screwed?

Well, these are the same liberals who were spectacularly wrong about Hillary having a 99% chance of winning the presidential election in 2016, and they are also spectacularly wrong about the economic forecast for ordinary working Americans under President Trump.

Now, there’s so much evidence that Donald Trump’s economic policies are actually helping the people who voted him into office — not the millionaires and billionaires — that Barack Obama’s loyal economic advisor has even been forced to admit while live on air that it’s the less wealthy who are winning under President Trump.

During an interview with CNBC on Friday, Jason Furman, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama era, confessed that under President Trump, wages are rising fastest for the poor, not the rich.

“One hypothesis is a lot of slack in the economy, I don’t see that,” Furman began when asked by the CNBC host what factors are impacting economic growth.

“Another hypothesis is a lot of inequality in the economy,” the expert continued.

Then he dropped the bombshell: “You are actually seeing faster wage growth at the bottom than at the top, so I don’t see (widespread inequality) either.”

That statement drives a nail in the coffin of the liberal view that President Trump is only interesting in making the rich even richer, while ignoring the people who voted him into the White House.

Numbers don’t lie

Trump’s excellent numbers even forced CNN to report some real news for a change. Trump’s numbers are clearly better than Obama’s miserable returns. They are not even in the same ballpark.

If there was any doubt that President Trump deserves strong credit for the current boom, the former Obama adviser cleared everything up.

“I don’t think it’s hugely surprising that you do a nearly $250 billion fiscal stimulus tax cut spending increase and you get some extra growth out of it,” he said, referring to the Republican-backed tax cuts that led to numerous bonuses and new hiring.

That’s the same tax cut that Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi mocked as “crumbs,” indicating just how out of touch Democrats are with American small business owners and working families.