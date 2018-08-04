Obama: “I Fully Support Seizure Of White Farmers’ Land In South Africa”

Barack Obama has praised the South African government’s recent decision to legalize the seizure of land from white farmers.

In a speech delivered at the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, Obama heaped praise on the South African president for amending the constitution and allowing people to steal land from white farmers without compensation.

During the speech Obama also called for a guaranteed income.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Tucker Carlson pointed out these stunning comments on his show.

Tucker Carlson: Obama began his remarks by thanking South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for, quote, “Inspiring great hope in this country.”

Now if you’ve been following what’s going on in South Africa you might be shocked by that because it turns out Ramaphosa recently declared that he would change the South African constitution and he will do it for the explicit purpose of persecuting a racial minority, seizing their land without compensation not because they committed a specific crime but because they are the wrong color…

Thanks to policies like this many South Africans have already been murdered in race killings and many more are fleeing the country for their lives.

It’s not covered here but it’s covered in the rest of the world and it’s real.