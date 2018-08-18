Poland Kicks Soros Aide Out Of The Country

On Tuesday, authorities in Poland deported top Soros aide Lyudmyla Kozlovska from the Schengen (EU) area without an explanation.
The George Soros Open Dialog Foundation called the deportation an “act of political nature carried out by the Polish authorities in order to stop the activities of the organisation in the country and abroad.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kozlovska’s husband, Mr Bartosz Kramek, Head of the Open Dialog Foundation’s Board, who had been calling for various civil disobedience actions in Poland.
Poland sent her packing on Tuesday.
#Breaking Poland deports top Soros organizer back to Ukraine https://t.co/3SS3a1L8Ys
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2018
The Soros agitators were organizing disruptions against the Polish government and can’t understand why they were kicked out!
#Ukrainian #OpenDialogue activist deported from #Poland after criticizing #right-wing #PiS government https://t.co/dhlgncrrjL#OtwartyDialog #Kozlovska #WolneSady pic.twitter.com/LwWNWD9P9A
— Halya Coynash (@halyapuff) August 15, 2018
Via The Open Dialogue Foundation:
On Tuesday 14 August 2018, Mrs Lyudmyla Kozlovska, President of the Open Dialog Foundation (ODF) was deported from the EU territory to Kyiv, Ukraine due to an abuse of the Schengen Information System (SIS). According to the Belgian Border Police, the deportation was enforced after a confirmation from the side of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland. Such measure bans Mrs Kozlovska from entering the countries of the Schengen zone.
Mrs Kozlovska reported that she was prevented from entering the Schengen area without any explanation and without being allowed to access the official request. The Foundation considers this an act of political nature carried out by the Polish authorities in order to stop the activities of the organisation in the country and abroad. But the most outrageous fact is the targeting Mrs Kozlovska mainly due to the civic activity of her husband, Mr Bartosz Kramek, Head of the Foundation’s Board, who had been calling for various civil disobedience actions in Poland in the light of the dismantling the rule of law in the country in mid 2017. He soon became one of the main public enemies of the country’s populist government.
The Foundation had previously foreseen the possibility of such a measure, when right-wing pro-government journalists, bloggers, politicians and their supporters started questioning Mrs Kozlovska’s right to stay in Poland. Such public discussions were aimed at presenting her as a threat to national security and public order, a status which would allow her deportation in accordance with the Polish law on foreigners.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Trump: Censorship Of Independent Media “Will Not Be Tolerated” - August 18, 2018
- Bill Maher: Alex Jones Censorship Is Fundamentally “Anti-American” - August 18, 2018
- John Brennan Considers Suing Trump Over Revoked Security Clearance - August 18, 2018