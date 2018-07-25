Police: Toronto Shooter ‘Worked For ISIS’ – Media Blackout

Police and intelligence officials have confirmed that Toronto shooter Faisal Hussain worked for ISIS.

Despite repeated media reports that Hussain suffered from some form of “mental illness,” officials say that the killer was actually on a “potential Jihadi-inspired mission”.

Hussain killed two girls aged 10 and 18 as well as injuring 14 others during the attack in Greektown on Sunday night.

After a 24-hour media blackout in releasing his name, as soon as Hussain was publicly identified, his family asserted that the killing spree was motivated by depression. The mainstream media immediately ran with this narrative, despite contradictory reports by police.

Infowars.com reports: “How is it that this press release came out contemporaneously with naming the #TorontoStrong killer? Was timing of both orchestrated? If so by whom?” asked lawyer Manny Montenegrino.

Detailed expert press release from #TorontoShootings family. How is it that this press release came out contemporaneously with naming the #TorontoStrong killer? Was timing of both orchestrated?

If so by whom? Is a family member lawyer or PR expert?

If not by who wrote PR? pic.twitter.com/DmeC1U1mEd — Manny_Ottawa (@manny_ottawa) July 23, 2018

“What PR firm wrote this letter for the family? Because that’s not written by elderly Muslim migrants. That’s written by a political aide, or a journalist,” remarked Ezra Levant.

What PR firm wrote this letter for the family? Because that’s not written by elderly Muslim migrants. That’s written by a political aide, or a journalist. Surely you didn’t write it, Shanifa. So will you tell us who did — or should we just ignore that wrinkle too? #taqiyya https://t.co/EBgbOGg0gf — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) July 23, 2018

According to the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington, law enforcement officials are still looking at a “potential Jihadi-inspired mission”.

“Files being reviewed by police include concern Hussain expressed “support” for a web site that was seen as “pro-ISIL,” a police source told Warmington.

Intelligence officials are also looking into residences Hussain had in Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as other “online activities” that suggest he may have been radicalized.

The narrative behind the attack is interesting because leftists always immediately demand that mass shootings be described as “terrorist attacks” and not acts driven by “mental illness” when they are carried out by white people.

However, as soon as Hussain was named as the culprit, many on the left and even some journalists immediately went on the defensive, including Lauren O’Neil, who tweeted, “*Reads name of Toronto shooter*…Fuck,” before adding, “here comes all the rampant speculation about terrorism.”

I’m getting flamed harrrd for this tweet. I meant “fuck” as in “here comes all the rampant speculation about terrorism.” You know, because his last name is Hussain. Literally NOTHING is known about the suspect’s motives at this point. Just chill and let police do their jobs. — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) July 23, 2018

“Maybe you’re the one with mental illness if you think all these Jihadi terrorists have a mental illness,” remarked Imam Tawhidi. “It’s not mental illness, it’s their allegiance.”

Maybe you’re the one with mental illness if you think all these Jihadi terrorists have a mental illness. It’s not mental illness, it’s their allegiance. #TorontoShootings — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) July 24, 2018

Many leftists responded to the attack by becoming more irate over the fact that Fox News suggested it may have been terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Toronto echoed Sadiq Khan’s rhetoric when he told a press conference, “These are the types of things that happen in big cities.”