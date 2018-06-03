Pope Francis Orders White Women To ‘Breed’ With Muslims

Pope Francis has compared Jesus Christ to the leader of an Islamic terrorist death cult and suggested Christian missionaries have a lot in common with members of ISIS, during a wide-ranging and shocking interview in which he also openly promoted socialism and ordered European women to “breed” with Muslim migrants in order to counter “declining birth rates.”

“Today, I don’t think that there is a fear of Islam as such but of ISIS and its war of conquest, which is partly drawn from Islam,” he told French newspaper La Croix. “It is true that the idea of conquest is inherent in the soul of Islam, however, it is also possible to interpret the objective in Matthew’s Gospel, where Jesus sends his disciples to all nations, in terms of the same idea of conquest.”

The Pope also admitted he does not enjoy learning about European history and he “dreads” hearing about the “Christian roots of Europe” because, in his opinion, the history of Europe has “colonialist overtones.“

It was at this point in the interview that Pope Francis called on European women to “integrate” Muslim migrants into their populations by breeding with them and countering the “declining birth rate” that he blames on the selfishness of white people.

“This integration is all the more necessary today since, as a result of a selfish search for well-being, Europe is experiencing the grave problem of a declining birth rate,” he stated. “A demographic emptiness is developing.”

Pope Francis’ opinions are disturbingly similar to those of top Iman Sheikh Muhammad Ayed, who says Muslims should exploit the migrant crisis to breed with Europeans and “conquer their countries.”

“Europe has become old and decrepit and needs human reinforcement… they are not motivated by compassion for the Levant, its people and its refugees… soon, we will trample them underfoot, Allah willing,” he stated. “Throughout Europe, all the hearts are enthused with hatred toward Muslims. They wish that we were dead, but they have lost their fertility, so they look for fertility in our midst.”

“We will give them fertility! We will breed children with them, because we shall conquer their countries!”

Pope Francis also went on record openly promoting socialism during the interview.

“A completely free market does not work,” he claimed. “Markets in themselves are good but they also require a fulcrum, a third party, or a state to monitor and balance them.”

“In other words, [what is needed is] a social market economy.”

It’s been estimated that in the twentieth century alone, socialism and communism resulted in the death of at least 130 million people.