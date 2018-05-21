Pope Francis Says That ‘Homosexuality Is No Longer A Sin’

Liberal Pope Francis has told a homosexual man that being gay is fine with God, and that “God made you like this,” suggesting that the far left pontiff has recently been spending more time listening to Lady Gaga than reading the Bible.

In a private dialogue, Pope Francis is understood to have told Juan Carlos Cruz, a key whistleblower in Chile’s most infamous case of clerical sex abuse, that he should not pay attention to what it says in the Bible regarding homosexuals because “God loves gay people and it is fine to be homosexual.”

The claim by Pope Francis directly contradicts Catholic and Biblical teaching regarding homosexuality. The Catholic Church teaches that gay sex – and all sex outside of heterosexual marriage – is a sin.

Juan Carlos Cruz was a victim of Chile’s most notorious pedophile priest Fernando Karadima. Father Karadima, now aged 87, was found guilty of sexually abusing young Chilean Catholic boys in 2011.

Cruz claims that his suffering was ignored by a number of Latin American bishops who used his homosexuality to brand him a liar when he spoke out.

Born this way?

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País, Cruz said: “He [the Pope] told me, ‘Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter.

“God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care.

“The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are.”

According to The Sun, the Pope’s words signal a much more open and inclusive approach by the often restrictive faith – a move which will likely upset many conservative Catholics.

The Vatican has neither confirmed nor denied the Pontiff’s comments to Cruz.

Juan Carlos Cruz was one of three former sex abuse victims from Chile who were summoned to the Vatican to receive an apology from the Pope for years of sexual abuse endured by them as young children.

The victims described clerical sexual abuse as “an epidemic that has destroyed thousands of lives.”

Initially, the Pope denied their claims and tried to cover up the scandal, at one point even coming to the defence of a controversial pedophile bishop linked to Father Karadima.

However, he was forced to change his public position after investigators presented him with a 2,300-page dossier documenting the sexual abuse of minors that had been covered up in Chile for decades.