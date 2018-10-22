President Trump Declares National Emergency As Migrant Army Marches To Border

October 22, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

President Trump declares national emergency as migrant army heads towards U.S. border

President Trump has declared a national emergency as a 7,000-strong migrant army marches closer to the U.S. border. 

In a tweet Monday, Trump notified border patrol and the military that this is a “national emergency” while reminding the public that the blame lay with Democrats for refusing to change our “pathetic” immigration laws.

Zerohedge.com reports: The president also claimed that “unknown Middle Easterners” had become “mixed in” with the caravan.

And since Honduras and Guatemala did nothing to stop the migrants despite Trump’s requests for assistance, the president added that we would be cutting off aid: “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”

The backlash to the migrants has intensified over the weekend, as the mile-long caravan has continued unimpeded toward the US’s southern border. Amusingly, liberals bullied the Associated Press on Sunday into correcting one of its headlines after the wire service described the caravan as an “army of migrants”.

“A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US,” read the original headline on the AP story. The AP later changed the headline to replace the word “army” with “caravan.”

Though the AP has used the word “army” to refer to large groups of people besides migrants – including nurses and political activists – many on the political left criticized the wire service for its original headline.

Meanwhile, videos have emerged of people handing out cash to the migrants, raising suspicions that the caravan has received outside funding for its assault on the southern border.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)