Blind Psychic Predicted Russia Would Become World’s Next Superpower

Bulgarian psychic Baba Vanga predicted that Russia would become the world’s next superpower, shortly before she died in 1996.

The blind prophet has been credited for accurately predicting the break-up of the Soviet Union, the Chernobyl disaster, the 9/11 attacks, and the rising tensions between North Korea and the West.

As noted by The Mirror: In 1979, during a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, Baba Vanga said:

“All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia. Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia. All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept but also becomes the lord of the world.”

It is believed that Baba Vanga compiled a number of predictions that span all the way to the 51st century, after which the world would supposedly end.

CN reports that the Bulgarian mystic predicted a glorious future for Russia, and how eventually, Russia will remain as the only world superpower.

It is believed that for the year 2018 she made two chilling predictions that would leave a mark on history.

The Bulgarian mystic predicted the discovery of a new form of energy, as well as China, will overcome the United States and become the world’s next superpower.

As explained by the Daily Mirror, Vanga is greatly revered in Russia for her 85 percent success rate when it comes to telling the future.

Some of the most famous predictions made by Baba Vanga are:

9/11

In 1989 Baba Vanga said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.”

Muslims will invade Europe

The mystic also made a chilling prophecy warning of an invasion of Europe by Muslim extremists in 2016.

The 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami

“Cold regions will become warm … and volcanoes will awaken.

“A huge wave will cover a big coast covered with people and towns, and everything will disappear beneath the water. Everything will melt, just like ice.”

A golden age

A new energy source will be created and global hunger will start to be eradicated between 2025 and 2028. A manned spacecraft to Venus will be launched.

From 2033 to 2045 the polar ice caps will melt, causing ocean levels to rise.

The end of the world

By 3797, everything on Earth will cease to exist. However, humans will be advanced enough to move to a new star system.