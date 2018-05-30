Roseanne Barr: George Soros Is A Nazi Collaborator

Comedian Roseanne Barr has blasted billionaire globalist George Soros for collaborating with the Nazi’s during the Second World War.

During a tweetstorm Monday Night, Roseanne went after Chelsea Clinton, Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, and George Soros.

Infowars.com reports: It all started when Barr tweeted “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” asserting Clinton was married to Soros’ nephew.

Clinton responded, pointing out she married the son of a corrupt congressman.

Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

Barr apologized for the error, but reminded her followers that Soros is a Nazi collaborator, who “turned in his fellow Jews to be murdered in German concentration camps and stole their wealth.”

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Soros himself responded to Barr’s accusation about his Nazi ties after her tweet about Valerie Jarrett made national news.

“George Soros survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary as a 13-year-old child by going into hiding and assuming a false identity with the help of his father, who managed to save his own family and help many other Jews survive the Holocaust,” Soros’ spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

“He did not collaborate with the Nazis. He did not help round people up. He did not confiscate anybody’s property. Such false allegations are insulting to the victims of the Holocaust, to all Jewish people, and to anyone who honors the truth. They are an affront to Mr. Soros and his family, who against the odds managed to survive one of the darkest moments in our history.”

Soros has denied the allegations before, ever since he admitted collaborating with the Nazis as a young boy to “60 Minutes” in 1998.

60 Minutes: [You] went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews.

Soros: Yes. That’s right. Yes.

60 Minutes: I mean, that’s — that sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?

Soros: Not — not at all. Not at all. Maybe as a child you don’t — you don’t see the connection. But it was — it created no — no problem at all.

60 Minutes: No feeling of guilt?

Soros: No.