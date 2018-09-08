Russia Instructs Citizens To Build Nuclear Bomb Shelters

September 8, 2018

Russian TV instructs citizens to build nuclear bomb shelters immediately

Russian state television has begun instructing tens of millions of citizens to prepare for an imminent nuclear war amid growing tensions with the United States and Syria.

The host on Russia-24 (Россия-24) urged viewers to purchase essential items and supplies in order to stock up their nuclear bunkers in case World War III breaks out.

“If some people did give in to the panic, and decided to spend all their savings on a survival kit, we’ll tell you how to not waste money on something you won’t need.”

Zerohedge.com reports: He recommended that people purchase salt, oatmeal, and other products that have a long shelf life. He even said powdered milk, grains, and sugar could last for years in storage, as one video during the broadcast demonstrated how to cook pasta while hiding in a bunker. The special broadcast then transitions to the next TV presenter Alexey Kazako, who explains the number one rule of surviving a nuclear blast is “fewer sweets, more water.”

He said: “All chocolates, candies and condensed milk will have to be left behind.

“Glucose is an unrivaled energy source but sweets will make you thirsty, and water will be the most valuable resource for bomb shelter residents.”

Eduard Khalilov, a specialist in survival, explained to viewers about the importance of stocking fresh water.

He said, “people can only survive up to three days without water, but can go up to three weeks without food.”

The channel’s anchor recommended people buy gas masks, radiation tablets, and read nuclear war survival handbooks. The instructions are for “people who succumb to panic and decide to spend all their savings,” he added.

Tensions between both countries have never been higher, as a surge in war fears have flourished after the United States appears to be mobilizing for an attack on Syria. The special aired on the same day Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon said Moscow is prepared to shoot down any U.S. missiles.

“If there is a strike by the Americans, then the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” warned Alexander Zasypkin, Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, during an interview on Tuesday with a television station linked to Hezbollah.

After Russia’s warning, Trump took to Twitter sparking fears that a conflict could break out between the two nuclear-armed superpowers.

“While political scientists and military experts are discussing possible scenarios, someone is already in a hurry to inflate the hysteria. And not in Syria, but in Russia. The web is written almost for the forthcoming Third World War. If all of the sudden there were those who gave in to panic and decided to lower all their savings to the untold reserve, we will tell you how not to spend money in vain.”

