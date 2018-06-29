Russian TV Exposes Rothschilds And Educates People About Their Power

The Rothschilds, one of the most notorious, influential and secretive families in the world, has been exposed on Russian TV like never before (watch the full video below).

The Rothschilds are used to operating in the shadows, convincing people they do not exist, but they have been put under the spotlight in Russia in recent years, as Vladimir Putin continues his campaign to eradicate their influence and control from his country.

Putin Getting Ready To Oppose New World Order

AnonHQ reports: Many rumors have gone around about the connection between Rothschilds and New World Order.

Due to the family having connections with many different establishments the conflict of interests simply cannot be ignored. It was said that Putin is getting his people ready to put up a fight opposing New World Order, which the powers that be set up and who have control over almost all of the government, media, and banks in the world.

It was said that Putin wants to get rid of international banking systems and begin afresh with a nationalistic platform that has the backing of thousands of tons of gold along with alliances in Europe, the Middle East, and China, which are growing. Russia has a strong desire to become independent from the remainder of the world, which emerged while under Putin’s ruling and this has shown itself in many different ways.

Russia Is Setting Up New Banking System For Independence

An insider to Russia said that the country is getting ready to set up a system of banking that is going to ensure they have independence from the remainder of the world’s banks, which is a bold move in the economy of today.

The Rothschild family are of course well-known for having ownership of the banking systems, and they have money in numerous countries around the globe. Now it looks like Russia wants to put distance between themselves and the corrupt system, a system that has up to now ruled the way that money changes hands for such a long time.

Russia is said to have developed and implemented successfully and alternative if they are excluded from the banking systems. The banking sector is the biggest vulnerability of Russia. They did not want to have to rely on the SWIFT system of international banks. This is a fast and supposedly secure way of transferring money, and it has been used for over 50 years.