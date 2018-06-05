Senate Confirms Obama Sent ‘Multiple Spies’ To Infiltrate Trump In 2015

The US Senate has released over 500 documents confirming the Obama administration began their illegal surveillance operation of the Trump campaign in 2015.

Hidden in the information are unredacted Strzok – Page texts that show the FBI, under orders of former Director James Comey, inserted multiple spies in the Trump campaign in December 2015.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Once again Internet sleuths unearthed damning evidence that the FBI was engaged in Spygate long before they let on.

As we reported previously, according to far left Politico, Comey stated in March of 2017 under oath that the FBI investigation into the Trump – Russia scandal started in July 2016:

FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Monday that his agency has been investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials since last July [2016].

The newly revealed timeline — which Comey detailed in a much-anticipated House Intelligence Committee hearing — means the FBI probe was occurring during the peak of an alleged Russian campaign to destabilize the presidential race and eventually help elect President Donald Trump.

But Comey appears to have lied about this.

A text message released today by the US Senate showed words that were redacted when the FBI released the same texts long ago. The texts show evidence of collusion and wrongdoing by Obama’s FBI.

I'd call this evidence of collusion and wrongdoing… https://t.co/CcTrao5bZE — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 4, 2018

The texts released today from corrupt FBI investigator Peter Strzok to corrupt FBI attorney Lisa Page state the following –

BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG; OCONUS LURES; OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple – Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump?”

1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG "OCONUS LURES" OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump? pic.twitter.com/OtLxlOEGsV — Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018

This is only the first day of the 500 pages of documents being released by the US Senate.

Give this a few more days. God only knows what’s here and what tomorrow’s Senate Hearing with corrupt Obama FBI agent Bill Preistap will reveal.