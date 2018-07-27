Serial Killer Electrocuted In Prison After ‘Bizarre Sex Act’ Goes Wrong

A sadomasochistic serial killer who raped and murdered five female hitchhikers has accidentally killed himself in his prison cell while performing a bizarre sex act involving electricity, according to reports.

Egidius Schiffer, known as the “Aachen Strangler,” tied a cable from a lamp around his penis and nipples in an attempt to spice up his prison sex life by introducing a slight tingle of electricity underneath the skin of his erogenous zones, according to police.

However the serial killer, who was serving a life sentence behind bars, only succeeded in frying himself.

He was still tied up when guards at Bochum prison, in Germany, opened his room Monday morning and found his dead body slumped against the wall, with a live current still pulsing through his body, the Times reported.

Prison spokeswoman Candida Tunkel said that Schiffer was known in the prison for his bizarre sex acts:

“He removed a cable from his bedside table lamp. Then he wound it around his nipples and his penis and stuck the end in a power socket.”

According to prison wardens, Schiffer’s body smelled like “burnt steak” and his nipples were “distended like cow’s milking teets” when he was found in the morning.

A post-mortem established that Schiffer, 62, died of heart failure as a result of the violent electrical current pulsing through his chest. Police said they did not suspect foul play and his lawyer claimed the five-time murderer was horny, not suicidal.

According to The Sun, Schiffer was sentenced to life in 2008 for a string of grisly murders committed between 1983 and 1990. The authorities used DNA evidence to convict him 18 years after his final murder.

According to court documents, Schiffer picked up his victims, one of whom was just 15, as they tried to hitch late-night rides home from nightclubs. He would then handcuff and tie them up.

The monster raped three of the women and buried them in the woods.

The former insurance salesman was arrested back in 2007 while stealing scrap metal. He decided to give a DNA sample voluntarily that eventually connected him to the unsolved murders.

Schiffer initially confessed before withdrawing his testimony, claiming he was sadomasochistic and the thought of being locked up “excited him.”

The high profile case was controversial in Germany, with many Germans claiming Schiffer should have received the death penalty. The current Constitution of Germany, which came into effect in 1949, forbids capital punishment.