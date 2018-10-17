Sweden Cancels Traditional Christmas Show; Promotes Islamic Events

“Oh Holy Night,” a traditional Swedish Christmas concert that has aired on state TV on Christmas Eve for decades, has been canceled this year, according to Swedish news reports.

Promotions for the largest outdoor Christmas concert in Scandinavia — and possibly the world — have been shelved at the same time the promotion of Islamic cultural events has been dramatically increased, according to the Swedish news reports that provide a lengthy list of similar outrages against traditional Western values in Sweden.

Is the case of the canceled Christmas concert another example of Swedish and Christian traditions being suppressed in order not to offend migrants who don’t subscribe to traditional Western values such as Christmas?

Swedish liberals are world beaters at this game. According to Voice of Europe, earlier incidents featuring Swedes annihilating their own traditions in favor of Muslim culture include:

Replacing Lucia, a folk character, with a black boy. According to the ancient Swedish Pagan Yule tradition, Lucia has always been a long haired, blonde, beautiful woman — now she is a young Somalian boy

Putting a woman in a hijab on the annual Advent/Christmas calendar

Canceling the traditional student choirs’ appearance on TV at Valborg (Swedish traditional spring celebration)

Forbidding students to wave the Swedish flag at school on graduation day

The introduction of a “prayer for diversity” at National Day celebration events

Left-wing Swedes have also been promoting the unpatriotic idea that Sweden’s National Day should not be celebrated. TV and national newspapers have been full of this leftist rhetoric in recent months.

At the same time Muslim culture and traditions have been intensely promoted:

On Midsummer’s Day (Sweden’s most important and traditional holiday) TV4 decided to let a woman in a hijab teach Swedes how to cook properly

Ramadan is now celebrated with public events in several Swedish cities as well as on state TV

Authorities are allowing Islamic call to prayer (at 110dB), while at the same time forbidding Christian churches to ring their bells

Sadly, this situation is not unique to Sweden. Similar things have occurred, and continue to occur, across much of Western Europe.

In order to save ourselves and our culture we need to start speaking up. We must stop accepting the destruction of our culture, traditions, and countries right NOW.

In a few years it will be too late.