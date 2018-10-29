Texas Voting Machines Are Switching Votes

Voting machines in Texas have been switching votes in the Senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, according to multiple reports.

Voters across the state have documented incidents during early voting where they have used the straight-ticket option (where the machine is supposed to automatically choose the designated candidates for one party), only to discover that the voting machine has selected the Senate candidate for the opposing party.

Theroot.com reports: Dozens of voters have complained about the problem.

Fifteen to 20 people have reported the issue to the state while a spokesperson for the Texas Civil Rights Project says they have received a half-dozen complaints, “mostly of Democratic straight-ticket voters whose ballots erroneously included a vote for Cruz, and one Republican straight ticket voter whose ballot tabulated a vote for O’Rourke.”

The malfunction is happening on Hart eSlate machines, an electronic voting machine used in 82 of Texas’ 254 counties. This is not the first time this problem has been reported by eStlate machines.

The Secretary of State’s office called it a “user error” caused by people not slowing down to “double and triple-check” their ballots.

The problem is similar to reports from Georgia of voting machines switching votes.

The Hart eSlate machines were certified for use in 2009, meaning that most of them are at least that old.

Democracy was last certified for use in 1776 and also has numerous problems caused by user error.