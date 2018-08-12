Trump Arrests 2,300 Pedophiles – No Word On Mueller’s Star Witness

President Trump’s DOJ removed 2,300 child rapists from the streets of America in a huge sting operation earlier this year.

ABC13 reports: Thousands of suspects accused of producing child pornography or committing child sexual abuse are now off the streets after a federal crackdown on internet sex crimes.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Operation Broken Heart was conducted during the months of March, April and May 2018.

More than 2,300 alleged child predators were arrested after investigators followed up on more than 25,200 complaints of crimes against children.

Task force officials also identified 383 children who suffered recent, ongoing or historical sexual abuse or who were forced into the production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “And yet, in recent years, certain forms of modern technology have facilitated the spread of child pornography and created greater incentives for its production.

We at the Department of Justice are determined to strike back against these repugnant crimes. It is shocking and very sad that in this one operation, we have arrested more than 2,300 alleged child predators and investigated some 25,200 sexual abuse complaints. Any would-be criminal should be warned: this Department will remain relentless in hunting down those who victimize our children.”