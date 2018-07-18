Trump Bans Use Of Term ‘Milk’ To Describe Soy Drinks

President Trump has declared war on soy boys, according to the head of the FDA who said Tuesday that the Trump administration has moved to crack down on the “incorrect” use of the term “milk” for nondairy products like soy because soybeans “do not lactate.”

If it isn’t the product of a lactating animal, it will not be called milk in Donald Trump’s America, according to Scott Gottlieb, the FDA Commissioner.

The FDA will soon issue a guidance document outlining changes to its so-called standards of identity policies for marketing milk, Gottlieb said.

“An almond doesn’t lactate, I will confess,” Gottlieb said, referring to the fact that the agency’s current standards for milk reference products from lactating animals.

According to Politico: The move would be a major boon for dairy groups, which have been struggling amid dropping prices and global oversupply. The industry has petitioned FDA to enforce marketing standards for milk, but the agency has not previously addressed the issue.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) introduced a bill in early 2017 that would ban the use of the term “milk” in nondairy products. But legislative action on that front has gained little traction.

Gottlieb said FDA plans to soon start gathering public comment before taking next steps in redefining the rules for milk products.

“This is going to take time,” he said. “It’s not going to take two years, but it probably takes something close to a year to get to go through that process.”

What is a soy boy?

According to Urban Dictionary, the term soy boy means: “Slang used to describe males who completely and utterly lack all necessary masculine qualities. This pathetic state is usually achieved by an over-indulgence of emasculating products and/or ideologies.

“The origin of the term derives from the negative effects soy consumption has been proven to have on the male physique and libido.

“The average soy boy is a feminist, nonathletic, has never been in a fight, will probably marry the first girl that has sex with him, and likely reduces all his arguments to labeling the opposition as ‘Nazis’.”