Trump Finally Launches Criminal Investigation Into Obama Surveillance

President Trump has ordered a criminal investigation into illegal surveillance of his campaign by the Obama administration.

On Sunday morning, the President demanded that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ and corrupt elements within the Obama administration infiltrated or surveilled his campaign for political purposes.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump tweeted.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The order comes on the heels of leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post that the Obama administration had an “informant” make several approaches to three Trump campaign officials, included one that involved an offer of cash and another an offer to “advise” the campaign.

Trump should not have had to do this.

This was the duty of his Attorney General.

But, once again, Jeff Sessions is AWOL.

Hours later, the DOJ asked Inspector General to probe any alleged “impropriety or political motivation” into the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Fox News reported:

The Justice Department asked its watchdog to look into any alleged “impropriety or political motivation” in the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, the DOJ said Sunday night — hours after President Trump ordered a review looking into whether federal agents infiltrated or surveilled his campaign for political purposes.

“The Department has asked the Inspector General to expand the ongoing review of the (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) application process to include determining whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election. As always, the Inspector General will consult with the appropriate U.S. Attorney if there is any evidence of potential criminal conduct,” DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told Fox News.

She also released a response from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: “If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action.”

Reports so far indicate Stefan Halper, who is believed to be one of the FBI informants who infiltrated Trump’s camp, enticed George Papadopoulos with cash to get him to London.

The Obama FBI, DOJ, and DOJ was spying on Trump before they officially opened their investigation.

The Deep State lies and lies and lies… And then lies some more.