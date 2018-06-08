Trump Says He Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Pardoning Deceased Boxer Muhammad Ali

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he may pardon deceased boxer Muhammad Ali.

On his way to the G7 summit in Canada Trump said his administration was “currently preparing recommendations” over Ali’s case.

He said he had a list of 3,000 names that he is considering for pardon, many of whom have been “treated unfairly”.

“I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. I’m thinking about that very seriously” – President Trump on future pardons. pic.twitter.com/LuvaorFGR9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2018

Muhammad Ali was convicted of refusing to report for military duty in 1967 after being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War.

He declared himself a conscientious objector, and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing crown.

However, the US Supreme Court overturned Ali’s conviction in 1971.

Ron Tweel, who has represented Ali and his family members since 1986 said “We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Muhammad Ali in a unanimous decision in 1971. There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed”

President Jimmy Carter also granted a blanket pardon to all Vietnam War draft evaders in 1977.