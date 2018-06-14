UFO Seen Hovering Over Indian Prime Minister’s Residence

An unidentified flying object was spotted hovering over the official residence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, according to security services.

Modi’s security unit received information about the UFO sighting on the evening of June 7, sparking a search of the area.

Special commissioner of police and Delhi police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak confirmed the sighting but said details of the incident could not be revealed. “The sighting was reported but nothing threatening was found. More details cannot be shared keeping security reasons in mind,” he said.

The incident also sparked a barrage of jokes on social media.

RT reports: The Hindustan Times says the enigmatic sighting took place in New Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg on June 7 at about 7:30 in the evening, instantly sparking some serious concerns with the security personnel, who had promptly investigated the area. However, despite all their attempts to establish an alien encounter, their search for an extraterrestrial presence was fruitless.

Confirmed by the Delhi police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak, who preferred not to disclose the particulars for safety reasons, the incident stroke a note of disbelief on social media. Some Twitter users thought that the UFO sighting over Modi’s residence was too good an opportunity to miss and proceeded to get stuck in

Some suggested that the alien visitors could take Modi for a ride or even have him over to visit their “extraterrestrial lands.”

😂😂 Will UFO going to take PM Modi with them ?🤔 https://t.co/JikLVhiS6s — VIDYASINGH (@vidya7281) June 14, 2018

UFO spotted above Narendra Modi’s residents. While for the others it’s a threat, NaMo looks it as an invitation and shall visit extraterrestrial lands. #UFOs #UFO #ModiAssassinationPlot — Lyk (@iammouls) June 14, 2018