United Airlines have been caught overcharging US citizens flying in south-western states as part of a campaign to balance the books after partnering with a liberal group and giving away complimentary flights to illegal aliens, according to reports.

American citizens trying to book flights in Arizona and Texas recently were recently stunned by sky high prices. Frequent flyers who regularly take the same flight between Arizona and Texas were forced to cough up between $1,500 and $2,000 for a round trip — extortionate prices for relatively short flights.

DCNF investigated, and they got to the bottom of the sordid affair. United Airlines are now charging American citizens more for their seats because they have to balance the books after partnering with a liberal advocacy group founded by Bill Gates to provide complimentary flights to illegal aliens.

“United Airlines revealed the company will provide complimentary flights to families who were separated as they illegally crossed over the United States border.”

United Airlines is partnering with FWD.us, an advocacy group known for defending illegal immigrant rights, which made the announcement Wednesday.

Daily Caller adds, “In a statement on Facebook, FWD.us welcomed United to the partnership and thanked the airline for joining the ‘Flights For Families’ campaign. The effort is working to reunite parents that have been separated from their children when they were detained illegally hopping the border. United will be donating flights to rejoin the families.”

United Airlines replied to the Facebook post, claiming to be proud to be giving away free seats to the illegal aliens:

“Our company’s shared purpose is to connect people and unite the world — we are proud to support your work and help reunify immigrant children and families.”

This is not the first time the United Airlines has taken political action. United told federal officials in June it wants “no part” in President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy and announced they will refuse to transport illegal immigrant children whose parents are detained.

United also received backlash in for cutting ties with the NRA earlier this year after caving to pressure from the anti-gun lobby.

But a recent CBS poll shows that United Airlines are dangerously out of touch with the vast majority of ordinary Americans who think illegal aliens are entitled to humane treatment — while being removed from the United States.

Most Americans want parents and children who enter America illegally to be kept together as a unit but they also think the entire family should be detained or deported if they illegally cross the border. A paltry 21% of Americans believe illegal aliens and their offspring should be released onto American streets.

The CBS poll didn’t announce the number of Americans who believe illegal aliens should be given free flights by United Airlines while the same airline hikes prices for real Americans. Suffice to say, that number will be negligible.

Does United Airlines want to be seen as the airline that sides with non-citizens, while hitting ordinary Americans in the back pocket? Doesn’t seem like the wisest business decision for the already struggling airline.