Viktor Orban: Leaders Who Allow Migrants To Flood Europe Will Be Punished

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has vowed to punish EU leaders who allow millions of illegal immigrants to flood into Europe.

Millions of migrants have wreaked havoc in Europe since Obama opened the flood gates in the Middle East and implemented his irresponsible foreign policy.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: European leftists and secularists are determined to remake the continent.

Voices of Europe reported:

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s Prime Minister, says a new European Commission is needed with a new approach to migration policy, stating that the days of the current EU executive are “numbered” with its mandate expiring next May, Reuters reports.

He made the comments Friday to state radio and said the next Commission should not punish countries that protect their borders from migrants. Orban added that the new EU leadership should punish those who let millions of migrants into Europe in violation of the EU’s rules.

The Hungarian Prime Minister is one of the strongest opponents of the EU’s migration policy. The European Commission has stepped up a legal battle with Hungary over EU migration rules, claiming a new Hungarian law, criminalising support for asylum seekers, is illegal.

Orban’s response is that the Commission’s decision was insignificant as its mandate is running out: “We need a new Commission… with a new approach”.

