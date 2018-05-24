White South Africans Take Up Arms To Defend Against Tyrannical Gov’t

White South African farmers are taking up arms to defend themselves and their property after the government voted to amend the country’s Constitution to allow for the confiscation of white-owned land without compensation.

The motion was brought by Julius Malema, leader of the radical Marxist opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters, earlier this year and was passed overwhelmingly by 241 votes to 83 against. Since the Constitution was amended to allow the government to seize white land and redistribute it as they see fit, violence against whites has skyrocketed in the country.

White South Africans claim the tyrannical government has left them with only two choices. Give up their land and the fruits of the labors and emigrate to a foreign nation they have no connection with, or stay and fight. Kill or be killed.

The looming escalation of violence is bringing the Rainbow Nation closer to the outbreak of full-scale civil war over the nation’s economic demise over the past 20 years, which has been racialized and politicized by the far-left ANC leadership.

However, this doesn’t mean the farm murders and government land grabs of the past few years will go unanswered as the number of Afrikaner commando training camps has been growing exponentially in the face of the ANC tyranny.

White farmers have the most dangerous job in South Africa, twice as likely to be murdered than police, and they are arming themselves and training for potential combat in a last ditch attempt to protect the lives they and their families have built for themselves.

News.com.au reports: Civil rights groups have accused the EFF and ANC of inciting an ongoing spate of attacks on white farmers characterised by extreme brutality, rape and torture — last year, more than 70 people were killed in more than 340 such attacks.

Ernst Roets, deputy chief executive of civil rights group Afriforum, said the parliamentary motion was a violation of the 1994 agreement in which the ANC promised minority interests would be protected post-apartheid.

“This motion is based on a distorted image of the past,” Mr Roets said in a statement. “The term ‘expropriation without compensation’ is a form of semantic fraud. It is nothing more than racist theft.”

He earlier hit out at “simply deceitful” claims that “white people who own land necessarily obtained it by means of oppression, violence or forced removals”.

“The EFF’s view on redistribution is merely a racist process to chase white people off their land and establish it within the state,” he said. “This is not only deceiving, but also a duplication of the economic policies that the world’s worst economies put in place.”

Earlier this month, Louis Meintjes, president of the farmers’ group the Transvaal Agricultural Union, warned the country risked going down the same route as Zimbabwe, which plunged into extreme economic hardship and famine after a government-sanctioned purge of white farmers in the 2000s.

“Where in the world has expropriation without compensation coupled to the waste of agricultural land, resulted in foreign confidence, economic growth and increased food production?” Mr Meintjes said.

“If Mr Ramaphosa is set on creating an untenable situation, he should actively create circumstances which will promote famine. His promise to expropriate land without compensation, sows the seed for revolution. Expropriation without compensation is theft”.