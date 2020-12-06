WikiLeaks BOMBSHELL: Dominion Exec Told Podesta “I’ll Do Anything To Defeat Trump”

An email previously released by WikiLeaks reveals that a Dominion executive met with John Podesta to plot ways to help defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election.

In 2018, Dominion Voting announced that it had been acquired by its management team and Staple Street Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, who was being advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

According to 2015 email chain released by WikiLeaks, Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Kamran S. Bajwa met with John Podesta to offer “anything” to help defeat Trump.

At that time, Podesta was chair of Hillary Clinton’s U.S. presidential campaign.

On Saturday, December 19, 2015, Bajwa wrote the following to John Podesta:

“it was a pleasure to meet this past Th in NY. As discussed, I want to do whatever I can by way of sharing ideas, raising funds, recruiting campaign volunteers, and anything else that can help with your campaign. I hope my small efforts to introduce you to a growing group of professionals like myself will be able to boost your important work for Secretary Clinton’s campaign.”

“I come to NY frequently and would welcome the opportunity to sit with you and discuss the best way to coordinate our efforts. If you will be in NY Jan 5, I will be free that day to meet you at any time and place convenient for you.”

Podesta followed up by emailing:

“can’t remember whether we discussed Trump’s effect on ISIS/radical recruitment. You following that?”

“John, just a quick note to say I was catching up with my senior partner Bill Singer back in the office and letting him know of my intentions to help your campaign as much as I can. He was very effusive in his praise of you and asked me to send along his regards. I will look forward to being touch after the break,” Bajwa wrote back on December 21.

On January 2, 2016, Bajwa eagerly followed up again, asking to meet with Podesta. He said:

“I wanted to follow up on our brief conversation a few weeks back and see if you would be available to meet this coming Tuesday in NY? I will be in town for work and my schedule is flexible on Tuesday so if you can meet, I can come to you at a convenient time and place anytime prior to 5pm.”

Podesta then forwarded the email chain to Clinton campaign staffer Milia Fisher and asked her to schedule the meeting for him.