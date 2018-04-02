Adderall Causes Memory Loss And Brain Damage, Warns Top Doctor

Popular ADHD drug Adderall is responsible for memory loss, mental illness and brain damage, according to a top U.S. doctor.

Dr. Leonard Sax, author of “Boys Adrift: The Five Factors Driving the Growing Epidemic of Unmotivated Boys and Underachieving Young Men,” says that of the 6.4 million American children currently misdiagnosed with ADHD, a large number of them are at risk of suffering from some of the horrendous side-effects of the drug, including:

nervousness

dry mouth

poor circulation

numbness in fingers

difficulty breathing

stomach pains

loss of appetite

heart problems

mental illness and psychosis

permanent brain damage

Althealthworks.com reports: Adderall increases dopamine and norepinephrine – the neurotransmitters that help control the brain’s pleasure center and parts of the brain that are responsible for decision making and attention span. Some medical professionals believe that those who have lower levels of both of these neurotransmitters have ADHD.

“There’s no gold standard test for ADHD, and there are no biological or physiological markers,” said Paul Marshall, Ph.D, a clinical neuropsychologist at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, according to Self.

People who do not have ADHD and take Adderall experience feeling more alert and a boost of confidence, but it does not actually affect how smart a person is. Often those who take Adderall before a college test do not perform better but they think they do, said Dr. Anjan Chatterjee, M.D., a professor of neurology at the University of Pennsylvania.

When abused Adderall can be as dangerous as street drugs, said Nora Volkow, M.D., director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse in Bethesda, Maryland.