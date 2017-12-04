Space Agency: Alien Spacecraft Just Entered Earth’s Atmosphere

A space agency that closely monitors ionization trails of meteors coming into Earths atmosphere has announced the detection of an alien spacecraft entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to BPEarthWatch, a huge object was picked up slowly entering the Earth’s atmosphere on national radar on the evening of December 2nd.

According to a spokesperson at the agency: “when a meteors or ‘object’ hit the Earth’s upper atmosphere, their signatures are detected electronically by a VHF transmitter and receiver system.”

Intellihub.com reports: The system bounces a signal off of the Earth’s ionosphere where it can identify the “ionization trail” of any incoming object which then can be converted to tangible data.

BPEarthWatch maintains that last night’s signal did not contain what is known as “Sporadic E,” a false signal which can only found during the summer months.

“What you saw earlier was very different. Something was coming in and it was very large and took a long time to come in,” the channel’s operator explained.

“Something was not normal. I’m not sure what it was. […] There are no meteors that are that large that would come into the Earth with a signal that would last that long.”

Some speculate the radar echo may have been a “rocket launch” or a “UFO.”

Here is the actual data which came in on Saturday night: