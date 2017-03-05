Anti-Soros Uprising Spreads Across Europe, Media Blackout

Europeans are rising up against George Soros and his Open Society Foundations in their millions, as governments on the continent mount simultaneous crackdowns on the liberal billionaire’s umbrella of globalist influence-peddling organizations.

In Hungary, where the movement has reached a fever pitch, supporters of Prime Minister Viktor Orban are vilifying George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and accusing the group of wanting to flood Europe with Muslim refugees and transform Christian nations into multicultural stews of left-wing globalism.

Earlier this week, Zoltan Kovacs, Prime Minister Orban’s chief international spokesman, described the organization as being staffed by “foreign agents financed by foreign money.”

Macedonia’s former prime minister, Nikola Gruevski, has also called for a “de-Sorosization” of society, labeling liberals “Soros-oids” and inspiring a popular “Stop Operation Soros” movement in January.

Poland’s governing party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, may have come the closet to hitting the nail on the head, explaining that Soros-funded groups want “societies without identity.” He is backing fresh efforts to regulate the Open Society Foundation and drive it out of the country.

In Romania, where hundreds of thousands of anti-corruption protesters took to the streets in recent weeks, the leader of the governing party charged that Mr. Soros “financed evil” and has vowed to defeat him.

Similar efforts have begun or accelerated in Serbia, Slovakia and Bulgaria since President Trump’s victory, and the mood in each country is strikingly similar. The simple fact is that people in traditionally Christian European countries want to retain their cultural identity and they recognize George Soros and his liberal, globalist agenda as a mortal threat that needs to be driven out.

“These organizations must be pushed back with all available tools,” Szilard Nemeth, vice chairman of Hungary’s governing Fidesz party, told journalists. “I think they must be swept out, and now I believe the international conditions are right for this with the election of a new president.”

President Trump’s victory in the 2016 election is rightly seen as the catalyst for the push back against George Soros’s invasive organizations. Prior to Trump’s ascension to the Oval Office, Soros organizations were treated as protected species by the Obama administration, and European governments were reluctant to take action against the globalist propaganda outlets operating from offices on their own soil.

However the tide has turned. Europeans from countries that haven’t already been decimated by the globalist agenda have recognized the international power battle for what it is — globalism versus nationalism — and they are firmly on the side of retaining their cultural identity.