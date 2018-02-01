Arnold Schwarzenegger Aide Arrested For Human Trafficking

An aide of former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been arrested for operating a human trafficking ring in California.

Police confirmed Wednesday that one of the men arrested as part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was Daniel Pellisier – former advisor to Schwarzenegger who oversaw California’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection agencies.

Latimes.com reports: He later became president of an advocacy group called California Pension Reform.

Citrus Heights police used the internet and other tactics, including undercover operations, to make 10 arrests. The arrests were for prostitution and probation violations, as well as felony and misdemeanor warrant arrests, the Police Department said in a statement.

“Our efforts were focused on identifying and arresting the ‘pimps’ (those who were coordinating the services of victims) and ‘johns’ (those seeking to take advantage of those victims) and rescuing the victims of human trafficking,” police said. “The city of Citrus Heights and the community of Citrus Heights do not tolerate human trafficking and will continue to detect, deter, and hold those accountable for their involvement in prostitution and victimizing others.”

Other arrested “johns” included 39-year-old Hamel Yan of Elk Grove; 19-year-old Darrick Chavis of Vacaville; and 42-year-old Steven Birdsong of Antelope.