Arrested Saudi Prince Had Given $25 Million To Clinton Cabal

Arrested Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal has extensive ties to the Democratic Party, having donated over $25 million dollars to the Clinton cabal.

Bin Talal made headlines the other day after he was arrested for corruption and money laundering. However, what you didn’t hear about in the mainstream media was how deeply connected the Saudi Prince was to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, Tony and John Podesta, and former president Barack Obama.

Magapill.com reports: This has to have the Clinton Machine nervous right now because it is very likely that part of that these charges will lead a trail directly back to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and the Podesta brothers. The DNC has recently been accused of running a money laundering scheme within the committee itself in order to avoid campaign finance laws.

Politico covered the DNC’s shady money handling scheme back in July of 2016:

the emails show that officials and lawyers at the DNC and the Clinton campaign became frantic after POLITICO’s May 2 story, which led to substantial follow-up coverage that put the Clinton campaign and the DNC on the defensive. It led the Sanders campaign to accuse the Clinton campaign of “money laundering”

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and the Democrat Party

It is well known that Hillary Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, has well documented connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. What you probably haven’t heard is that Huma’s brother, Hassan Abedin, worked with Bin Talal on a project called “Spreading Islam to the West.”

The Huffington Post reported that the Podestas are registered foreign agents of Saudi Arabia and receive over $140 Thousand dollars a month in order to lobby on behalf of the Saudi government.

Huffpo went on to say:

The Podesta-Clinton-Saudi connection should be seen in light of the recent media exposes revealing the taudry pay-to-play nature of the Clinton Foundation. Top on the list of foreign donors to the foundation is Saudi Arabia, which contributed between $10 million and $25 million.

Bin Talal is connected to Obama through Khalid Al-Mansour, a Black Muslim and Black Nationalist. Mansour was Bin Talal’s advisor and helped raise money for Obama’s Harvard tuition. Bin Talal is also a major holder of Citibank which received a $25 Billion dollar bailout from the U.S. Government through the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

Citibank literally picked Obama’s cabinet before he was sworn in:

The arrest of Bin Talal in Saudi Arabia could be viewed as cutting the head off the snake (the funding) for the Clinton Machine and may very well be just the first domino to fall.

Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2015

If law and order has truly been restored under the Trump administration then either special counsel Mueller has sealed indictments for many member of the Obama administration or Jeff Sessions needs to appoint an additional special counsel to investigate the Obama administration and the Clinton machine immediately. Like yesterday.

The lack of motivation from the Republican party to get to the bottom of the corruption out of the Obama administration is fueling a tremendous rage throughout Trump supporters across the nation.

The Republican establishment is a giant part of the Swamp that needs to be drained. They are working hand in hand with the Democrats to undermine the Trump administration and they need to go.