Scientists Create Artificial Virus That Kills Cancer Cells

June 2, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Sci/Environment 4

Scientists create artificial virus that kickstarts immune system and fights cancer cells

Scientists have developed an artificial virus which they say helps to kickstart a persons immune system and kill cancer cells. 

Swiss scientists tested the new virus by inserting cancer proteins inside a designer virus so that when the immune system detects the virus, it gets killed along with the cancer.

Telegraph.co.uk reports: The technique could in theory be used to fight any type of cancer. Scientists could simply take proteins from a patient’s own tumour, place it in the virus and inject it into the body to trigger a strong immune response against a specific disease.

In mice, the treatment was shown to bring remission and researchers are keen to move to human trials.

“We hope that our new findings and technologies will soon be used in cancer treatments and so help to further increase their success rates,” said Professor Daniel Pinschewer, lead researcher from the University of Basel.

The researchers built artificial viruses based on lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV), which can infect both rodents and humans.

Although the virus is harmless, it still triggers an immune response. The scientists also added proteins which are only found in cancer cells.

The combination of the virus triggering the alarm system and the cancer proteins, was found to create a powerful army of cytotoxic T-lymphocytes, also known as killer cells, which identified the cancer cells through their protein and successfully destroyed them.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications.

  • Fingal Carson

    Nonsense. It won’t ever work. I also don’t want to know what the side effects of this crap will be. We already know the major factors that cause cancer. Cancer is not a genetic disease. It is an immune malfunction. Being that allopaths know nothing about the immune system, it is no surprise they think cancer is a curable nuisance, like toddlers. Immune malfunctions are caused by the person. No one does it to you unless your parents vaccinated you and had you overtake antibiotics.

    Some include:
    – Vaccines, destroying immune system
    – Overusing antibiotics, or even using them to begin with (only weak people need them)
    – Sugar
    – Gluten and wheat in general
    – Cow dairy, and dairy in general
    – Drugs that deplete the body of all its reserves
    – Burnt animal fats and meats
    – Anything inflammatory
    – Lack of minerals so the immune system cannot function properly
    – Lack of ORAC points and compounds like resveratrol, turmeric, and quercetin

    Being that most Americans want to eat grass and sugar all day, and take drugs and OTC garbage to cover up symptoms and numb the pain, magical science cures to undo their voluntary mistakes shouldn’t even be considered. Why do we want to attempt to further temporarily eradicate the very damage people cause to themselves? Collectively, humans are wasting all their efforts for advancement on nonsense. Time to wake up.

    Either LEARN or PAY. No more nonsense. The human body has plenty of endurance and versatility. If you abuse that to it’s end, you deserve it.

    • duplicat

      Albert Szent-Gyorgi has some good books and articles on cancer.

    • Guest

      Cancer is a metabolic disease, caused when the cells’ mitochondria convert from aerobic respiration to anaerobic respiration. The prevention and cure is based on a predominantly fat based diet with moderate protein and very low carbs. The body’s switchover from glucose/fructose-based energy production to ketone (fat) based energy production will ensure cancers won’t initiate, and will ensure any existing cancer can’t grow.

      It’s best not to stay in full-blown ketosis full time, unless you already have cancer. Otherwise, you go in and out of ketosis on a 4 days on / 1 day off basis. Dr. Mercola has excellent information regarding this, and the book, “Tripping over the Truth: How the Metabolic Theory of Cancer Is Overturning One of Medicine’s Most Entrenched Paradigms” is a must read.

      • Fingal Carson

        Paleo/keto is another nonsense fad to counter nonsense tofu veganism. All that fat (you people call some pastries or foods BOMBS, I mean, come on) is very hard on the body like junk carbs and sugar. It is honestly even worse than grain/tofu vegans. Being in ketosis 24/7 will not guarantee anyone anything. The human body is supposed to go in and out of ketosis. Another bogus explanation and meat and dairy industry ploy. Mercola is an MD shill. Lots of hand-picked preferences and twists and turns and his fans make him rich. Everyone wants a leader.

        Mercola pushes the nonsense belief that historically human-sustaining cereals/grains, such as millet, NON-white rices, amaranth and literal poor-people lifesavers like potatoes, are all just as bad as wheat or sugar, which is total nonsense.

        Some people do not function well on massive fat diets, and while I have quite a fair amount of fat in my diet– plenty in many plant-based foods, too – I do not stay in ketosis because I do not perform very well being a more carb-orientated person (I do not adhere to absurd 5% or 10% or 20% fat-restricted diets, though, like I’ve stated before). I also never restrict cholesterol. A big no-no for anyone who wants to keep their brain and IQ, and who doesn’t want pre-alzheimer’s by age 24 and alzheimer’s by age 40, 50, 60.

        Saying that only carbs cause cancer is a myth. Simple sugars are carbs, and vegetables, the real staff of life, are carbs, and do not cause cancer. Cancer has many collective causes and is not magically cured by going keto, period.