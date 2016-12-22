Artist Responds To Sex Attacks By Letting Public Feel Her Breasts

A Swiss artist and psychologist has responded to the spate of migrant sex attacks in Germany by standing in a town square in Düsseldorf and allowing anybody to feel her breasts.

The performance was then repeated in Amsterdam and London, where she allowed people to touch her vagina.

When asked to explain why she stood in a public space and encouraged people to touch her private parts, Milo Moiré said her “performance” was intended to “show that women are not only victims.”

What is next for the Swiss artist and psychologist? Wearing a hijab and encouraging men to stone her to death in public, to show that woman who get stoned to death by Muslim men are “not only victims?”

During the 2015/2016 New Year’s Eve celebrations, hundreds of sexual assaults (including groping), at least 24 rapes, and numerous thefts were reported in Germany, mainly in Cologne city centre.

“This performance was based on the Cologne attacks, and the discussion about respect toward women.

I decided to go one step further and show a woman can decide when and if she wants to be touched.

There’s always a picture that women are victims. For me, that’s not powerful.

When you show that a woman has a voice when it comes to sexuality and has rights, I think it’s a better way to show that women are not only victims.

Mirror Box is a better way to show that women are strong when they talk about sexuality, and not only victims”