Assad: Whenever Syria Defeats ISIS, West Conducts False Flag

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that whenever Syria is on the verge of defeating ISIS, the West intervenes with a false flag attack on the country.

Speaking with state media outlet SANA on Thursday, Assad warned that the chemical attack was orchestrated by Western forces who seek to topple his administration.

From SANA:

Damascus, SANA — President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday received Iranian Supreme Leader’s Top Adviser for International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, and the accompanying delegation.

The talks dealt with the accelerated developments in the war on terrorism and the political repercussions resulting from it.

Velayati congratulated President al-Assad and the Syrian people on defeating terrorism from the eastern Ghouta and liberating its people and riding them of the terrorists’ crimes.

The talks stressed that threats of some western countries to attack Syria, based on the lies fabricated by these countries and their tools of the terrorist organizations inside Syria, came after the liberation of the eastern Ghouta and the failure of a new bet of those upon which these countries have relied in the war on Syria.

“Whenever the Syrian army achieves victory in the field, some western countries rise their voices and intensify their movements in an attempt to change the track of events,” President al-Assad said.

Information Liberation reports: “These voices and any possible action will contribute nothing but an increase in instability in the region, threatening international peace and security,” Iran’s PressTV quoted Assad as adding.

Professor emeritus of Russian studies at Princeton University and New York University Stephen Cohen told Tucker Carlson Thursday night he’s “more worried” than he’s “ever been” at the prospect of nuclear war with Russia:

“If Russians die, if Damascus is attacked (the capital of Syria), Russia will retaliate with its excellent weapons, every bit as good as ours…some people say in some regards the missile technology better.

Russia will strike, Americans in Syria will die.”

“We will be where we have never, ever, ever been with Russia, killing each other…bearing in mind that both nations are laden with Nuclear weapons.”

“So, I am more worried than I have ever been in my life, at least since the Cuban missile crisis.”